Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $156.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $156.84.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

