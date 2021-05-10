Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 360,914.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,418,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after buying an additional 1,418,393 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,231,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 66,095 shares during the period.

BATS:SMDV opened at $67.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

