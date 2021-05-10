Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,506,000 after buying an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,222,000 after buying an additional 134,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $671,132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after acquiring an additional 873,125 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $198.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $199.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

