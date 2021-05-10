Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after buying an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,683,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,522,000 after acquiring an additional 367,275 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,728,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,531,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,269,000 after purchasing an additional 226,306 shares during the period.

GBT stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

