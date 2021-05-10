Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,922.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

