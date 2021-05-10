Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $372.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $371.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $238.58 and a 1 year high of $388.73.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

