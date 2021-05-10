Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $145,000 Stock Position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 44.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 140,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,277 shares during the last quarter. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantronix alerts:

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Lantronix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, application hosting, protocol conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute that include application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.