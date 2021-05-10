Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,598 shares of company stock worth $51,995 and sold 7,617 shares worth $51,185. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RF Industries, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $64.42 million, a PE ratio of -646.00 and a beta of 1.02.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). RF Industries had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

RF Industries Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

