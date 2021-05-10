Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG):

4/27/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $925.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $825.00.

4/27/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $840.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $825.00 to $860.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/27/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $690.00 to $825.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $855.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $862.00 to $939.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $879.00 to $892.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $840.00 to $900.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $804.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expansion in operating margin is a positive. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. The company’s Extended Use Program was utilized across numerous da Vinci surgeries during the fourth quarter. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. Intuitive Surgical ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its Systems segment in the quarter under review. It also saw contraction in gross margin in the fourth quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

4/1/2021 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $730.00 to $735.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Intuitive Surgical was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $760.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Intuitive Surgical witnessed growth in da Vinci procedure volume in the fourth quarter of 2020. Expansion in operating margin is a positive. Further, despite the COVID-19 pandemic induced challenging environment, the company’s core businesses exhibited stability, thereby reflecting healthy operational health. The company’s Extended Use Program was utilized across numerous da Vinci surgeries during the fourth quarter. Shares of the company outperformed the industry in a year's time. Intuitive Surgical ended the fourth quarter on a solid note. However, the company witnessed weak performance in its Systems segment in the quarter under review. It also saw contraction in gross margin in the fourth quarter. Intense competition in the global MedTech space remains a concern.”

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $22.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $834.79. The stock had a trading volume of 498,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,274. The company has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $501.13 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $799.26 and a 200-day moving average of $767.45.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total transaction of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $36,032,921. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

