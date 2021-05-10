Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SiTime (SITM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM):

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $125.00.

4/21/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

4/7/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

SITM opened at $90.63 on Monday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,838. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SiTime by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

