Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boralex (BLX)

Boralex (TSE: BLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/7/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$47.00.

5/6/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Boralex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Boralex had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$55.00.

4/20/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Boralex had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$51.00 to C$52.00.

3/15/2021 – Boralex had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Boralex stock opened at C$36.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$40.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.29. The company has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Boralex Inc. has a 12 month low of C$26.75 and a 12 month high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,105.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

