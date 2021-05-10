Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chuy’s (CHUY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ: CHUY) in the last few weeks:

5/10/2021 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

5/6/2021 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/5/2021 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

5/3/2021 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Chuy’s had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens.

4/26/2021 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $46.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Chuy’s had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens.

4/20/2021 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Chuy’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Chuy’s was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Chuy’s was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

3/11/2021 – Chuy’s had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $32.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CHUY traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.69. 2,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,364. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.84 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $804,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $42,266.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,538.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,966 shares of company stock worth $6,970,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Chuy’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

