Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR: DWS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/30/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €41.30 ($48.59) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:DWS opened at €36.64 ($43.11) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12-month high of €38.84 ($45.69). The business has a 50 day moving average of €37.34 and a 200-day moving average of €35.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

