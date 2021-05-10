Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $85,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.69.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

