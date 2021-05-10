Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $55,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.83. 266,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,922,242. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a market cap of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.78, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

