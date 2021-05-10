WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Equities analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post $149.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.83 million. WesBanco posted sales of $151.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year sales of $592.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.63 million to $600.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $648,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,334.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $918,770 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $208,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSBC traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,103. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.14%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

