West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $333.68 on Monday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.22 and a 52 week high of $334.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.23.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. Analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

