Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) PT Raised to $30.00

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of WLKP stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $953.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.85. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $27.45.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

