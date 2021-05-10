Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 8.8%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.70. 195,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,422,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $777.68 million, a PE ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

