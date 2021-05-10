William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.94). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

GBT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

