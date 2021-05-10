WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

WisdomTree Investments has decreased its dividend payment by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. WisdomTree Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WisdomTree Investments to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

WETF stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.41. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WisdomTree Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

