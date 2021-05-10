Wix.com (WIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect Wix.com to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Wix.com has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

Individual that are interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, analysts expect Wix.com to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $288.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.24. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.64. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $152.24 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.37.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

