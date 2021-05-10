WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.11.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,779. WNS has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

