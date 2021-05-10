Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Workhorse Group posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 416.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,503,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,671,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

