Wownero 24 Hour Volume Reaches $862,176.00 (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 41.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a market cap of $52.80 million and approximately $862,176.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00068486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00086714 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00019918 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 105.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00248919 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.29 or 0.00199995 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.