WSP Global (WSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.72 billion.

Shares of TSE WSP opened at C$127.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$80.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$131.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.51 billion and a PE ratio of 51.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$114.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$145.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Laurentian raised their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WSP Global from C$123.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$129.27.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

