Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Truist Securities

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.71.

WH opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.33, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $37.16 and a 12-month high of $76.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

