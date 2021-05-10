Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Xylem were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after buying an additional 363,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,149,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

NYSE:XYL traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.68. 5,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,109. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.65. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

