XYO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $771,298.00 (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. XYO has a total market cap of $72.72 million and approximately $771,298.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XYO has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

