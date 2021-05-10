Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $34.20 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $186,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520 in the last 90 days. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $5,488,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

