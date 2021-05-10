Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,614,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,809,000 after purchasing an additional 549,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,989,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $65.61 on Monday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 192.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

