Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.13

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $26.84, with a volume of 9811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YARIY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Yara International ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yara International ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 3.10%. Research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.937 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YARIY)

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

