Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.16. Yatsen shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 2,726 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. 86 Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 320.2% during the first quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,032 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Yatsen by 779.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,643 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 17.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter worth $637,000.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

