Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on YELP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yelp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.42.

YELP opened at $39.46 on Friday. Yelp has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $43.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yelp by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Yelp by 89.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 88,469 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth about $295,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

