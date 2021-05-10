YETI (NYSE:YETI) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on YETI. Citigroup lifted their price target on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $89.78 on Monday. YETI has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.10, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,879,000 after buying an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,683,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in YETI by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,042,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,286,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in YETI by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,033,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,626,000 after buying an additional 176,686 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

