Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to Post $0.22 EPS

Brokerages expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amcor.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

NYSE AMCR traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. 198,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,422. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 202,759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.