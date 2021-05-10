Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,517. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

