Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) to Post -$0.64 EPS

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,517. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.96. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.