Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.70. Iron Mountain reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Iron Mountain.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

IRM traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,148,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,849. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $2,246,671.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,779 shares of company stock worth $3,505,253 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $86,871,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 780,108 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,561,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,942,000 after acquiring an additional 457,087 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 526,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after acquiring an additional 447,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,384,000 after acquiring an additional 421,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iron Mountain (IRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.