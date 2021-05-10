Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). MannKind reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

Shares of MNKD opened at $4.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68. MannKind has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in MannKind during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

