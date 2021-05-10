Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,197 shares of company stock worth $3,408,898. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 93.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 33,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 9.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $3,362,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at about $24,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

MTH stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.15. 803,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,125. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

