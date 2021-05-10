Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Sally Beauty reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 536.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Sally Beauty stock remained flat at $$25.29 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,880. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

