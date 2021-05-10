Zacks: Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480,000.00

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $480,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $530,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $900,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $5.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $12.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 146,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,757. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $343.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Cue Biopharma news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

