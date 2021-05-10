Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.43. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

FLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

FLS opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 471.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 236,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 194,749 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Flowserve by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 376,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 116,022 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.