Zacks: Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post sales of $36.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.90 million and the lowest is $36.23 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $29.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $153.70 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $218.53 million, with estimates ranging from $207.70 million to $229.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $9.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.63. 317,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,704. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $55.07 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.87 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.55.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 260,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

