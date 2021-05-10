Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.41). Nevro reported earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $136,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Nevro by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $156.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.34. Nevro has a twelve month low of $111.87 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

