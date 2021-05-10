Zacks: Analysts Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will announce $2.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $693,018. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,330,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,312,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 89,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 371.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.