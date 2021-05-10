Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.39. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Mizuho lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $817,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 2,405,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

