Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to post $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,555,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at $729,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Constellium by 8,627.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 379,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 1,656,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. 42,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,135. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $17.44.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

