Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $27.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $25.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $113.87 million, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $115.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $27.29. 275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,631. The company has a market capitalization of $233.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $28.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

