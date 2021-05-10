Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,990.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $2,590,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,989,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,099,000.

MAX stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 258,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.45. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

